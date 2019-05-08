Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Later, Gator! Woman Pulls Out Live Crocodile from Pants at Traffic Stop By Cop

A woman from the US pulled out a live crocodile from her after being stopped by the police and asked. "Do you have anything else?"

AFP

Updated:May 8, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Later, Gator! Woman Pulls Out Live Crocodile from Pants at Traffic Stop By Cop
Image Credits: Facebook/Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Loading...
It was not a crocodile skin accessory, nor a symbol of the Lacoste brand, but rather a living, breathing alligator that a Florida woman produced from her trousers during a police stop.
An officer in Charlotte County on Florida's western coast pulled the unidentified woman over and confiscated 41 three-stripe turtles from her car on Monday.

Asked by the officer, "Do you have anything else?" the woman replied by reaching into her trousers and withdrawing a baby alligator.

It was unclear if she was arrested, but on Facebook the Charlotte County Sheriff's office said Florida's fish and wildlife authority was investigating the incident.

The state in the southeastern United States has in recent years acquired a reputation for bizarre crime and misconduct, with the popular social media account Florida Man chronicling many of the notorious exploits.


On Facebook the sheriff's office posited that the alligator incident marked the rise of a new crime mascot: Florida Woman.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram