Lathmar Holi Celebrated with Fervour in Mathura, Covid-19 Protocol Take a Backseat

Traditional Lathmar Holi was celebrated with fevour in Mathura’s Barsana on Tuesday amid splash of colours and festival songs. Celebrated a few days before Holi, Lathamar means playing with sticks. In the festival, menfolk try to smear women with colour, who traditionally protect themselves with lathis or sticks. Singing traditional songs like “Faag Khelan Barsane Aye Hain Natwar Nand Kishor” (Krishna has come to Barsana to play Holi sport), menfolk protected themselves from sticks by using improvised leather shields, a participant said on Tuesday.

It will be repeated on Wednesday with men from Barsana visiting Nandgaon, a temple priest said. Earlier, dressed in traditional attire, menfolk from Nandgaon received a warm welcome in Barsana. Prior to their participation in the celebrations, they paid obeisance at the Ladli temple there. Meanwhile, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said no untoward incident took place on the occasion.

However, the huge gathering of people has raised concerns about the spread of coronavirus cases. Pertinently, genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) shows variants of concern and a novel variant in India, the government of India has said. The consortium said on Wednesday that the novel ‘double mutation variant’ of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, thousands of people were seen at the Shri Radha Rani temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura to celebrate ‘Laddu maar Holi’, throwing the Covid-19 guidelines to air. A video of the event was shared on Internet where many devotees thronged the temple in Mathura’s Barsana as the caught laddus apparently thrown by the temple’s workers from the temple complex. Men, women and even children were seen jumping to catch the laddus being thrown in their direction as they also threw the sweets at each other. People were seen in the temple premises in huge numbers, with most of them not wearing masks and social distancing norms being flouted.