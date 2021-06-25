'Laughing or Fat Shaming?' Boutique Puts up Signboard after Customer Laughs at Plus Size Mannequin

The stereotypes about looks and body have been so deeply rooted in our societies that at times, most people don’t even feel guilty about making fun of someone’s appearance or body shaming them. While there have been so many people voicing their concern about these issues, there still seems a long way to go. The problematic stereotypes are such that some people aren’t even ready to accept mannequins that don’t fit in their version of the right figure for a woman. Sharing a disheartening incident, a Bridal Boutique owner in Somerset, England narrated how she had to face backlash from visitors after she put up a plus-size mannequin on display.

Speaking to The Mirror, Debbie Shelley says that people would often joke, ridicule and pass nasty comments about the mannequin that she calls Fuchsia. It was disheartening for Shelley as she had spent years trying to find a plus size dummy for her store.

Shelley recalled how a mother walked up to the window and pointed at the dummy telling her kids to never get this fat because then nobody would love them. Not just the mothers’ even middle-aged men passed nasty comments on the mannequin saying that who is even going to marry someone who looks like it.

The excitement with which Shelley had displayed Fuchsia in a bridal dress came crashing down with comments like these. However, she did not lose all her spirit.

Shelley has now put up a signboard at the shop urging people to rethink their comments on fat-shaming.

The signboard reads, “Are you laughing? Or are you fat-shaming?"

While the signboard has not stopped heckling yet, it at least had made people realize that they were wrong after they read it. Shelley efforts are finally started getting some positive response, and bridal shops around her store enquired about this plus size dummy.

