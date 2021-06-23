Laundry in Space? NASA Teams Up With Detergent Brand to Facilitate Washing Clothes in ISS

If everything goes well, astronauts stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) would soon be able to wash their clothes up in the spaces. Detergent brand Tide is working on laundry solutions that would help to save tonnes of clothes that go to waste because of the unavailability of any washing solution in the space. According to a report in Daily Mail, Tide has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA allowing it to send a pair of detergent and stain removal experiments to the space station later by the end of this year and next year. The cargo sent by the detergent company will include a fully degradable detergent, wipes, and stain removal pens.

Without the availability of any cleaning solution, nearly 150 pounds of clothing travels to the ISS with every crew member. This new space detergent will be specifically designed to deal to solve malodor, cleanliness and stain removal problems for washable clothing used during space missions.

Astronauts living in space have to do daily exercise of two hours to counter the muscle and bone withering effects of the weightlessness without the presence of gravity. This leaves them with smelly, sweaty clothing items that ultimately have to be dumped in the trash.

Tide will also launch the Mission PGTide’ experiment which will undergo testing by crew members to see the stability of cleaning solution under low gravity conditions and exposure to the radiation level experienced in space. This finding of the experiments will allow the company to develop more effective washing products for use in space as well as on the ground.

Additionally, NASA and Tide researchers’ also intend to study how an innovative combination of washing units using these detergents can be integrated into planetary habitations that will be used for Moon and Mars missions in the future.

Tide parent company Procter & Gamble (P&G) will be sending the first batch of these detergents in December and will analyse their functioning and reaction in the space. Then, next May, it will send stain-removal pens and wipes will be delivered for testing by astronauts.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on developing a special washer dryer combo that could be operated even on the moon and Mars using the minimum amount of water and detergent.

