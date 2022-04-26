'Lauren, Marry Me?' Mystery Proposal Spray-painted by 82-Year-old Becomes the Buzz of Town

Perfection and marriage proposals have to go hand in hand according to people who wish to confess their love for their partners. And in the bid, they tend to go to a great extent to add the weight of extravagance at the moment. One such marriage proposal recently surfaced on the internet and is garnering a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. A shop under renovation in the city of Plymouth, England, became the stage where an octogenarian named Ralph, confessed his love for a woman named Lauren.

On the whitewashed glass windows of the shop, with black spray paint was written, “Lauren, Marry Me? Ralph. Age 82.” As the proposal featured on the glass windows of the shop, it became the buzz of the town as people started showing up and clicking pictures of the proposal, reported Plymouth Live.

As per the report, the shop is under maintenance and renovation as a new trendy business is about to open in town. But, before the shop could spark a trend in the town, the proposal written in huge letters with spray paint took over the steering wheel and became trendy in no time.

The marriage proposal, after buzzing loud in the city, reached the internet in no time. Many constructed multiple theories about the dynamics between Lauren and Ralph, including one that theorised Ralph to be a “Sugar Daddy.” Many slid the proposal under the lens of scrutiny.

One of the witnesses of the proposal on the internet suggested that the proposal might also be a prank. He backed his theory by highlighting the names spray-painted on the shop windows. According to the user, “Ralph” and “Lauren” mirror the name of the famous American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren. And interestingly, the fashion designer is also 82.

