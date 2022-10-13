Law Student Carves Notes on Pens to Cheat in Exam, Professor Shares 'Art'

Perhaps no one on the face of Earth is a big fan of exams, but the extent to which some people go to cheat in them ends up boggling minds. In such an instance, a professor in Spain discovered tiny notes scribbled onto pens as a student’s modus operandi to cheat during an exam. Yolanda De Lucchi, Professor of Procedural Law at the University of Malaga, Spain, shared the story of how she once confiscated the offending pens from a student who had scribbled notes on criminal procedural law, no less, onto their surface.

Questions of morality aside, people were in awe of the student as more information on how he pulled it off came to light. The professor herself had to admit it was nothing short of “art”. A Twitter user claimed that the student had granted them authority to reveal exactly how he had done it. The innovator, who stays anonymous, keeps some more of those pens at his home still!

The Twitter user going by Gonzo shared how the person had replaced the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle, which allowed him to write on the surface of pens. A photo of the improvised pencils used to scribble the notes onto pens was also shared.

There was also a system in place to facilitate navigability during the exam. “The beginning of each topic/folio was identified starting where it says BIC. And if you notice, the end of the pen is painted black (the ink never reaches the end in a BIC pen) to make it look better in contrast to the black,” Gonzo shared in a tweet.

Haciendo orden en mi despacho he encontrado esta reliquia universitaria que confiscamos a un alumno hace unos años: el derecho procesal penal en bolis bic. Que arte! #laschuletasnosoncomoantes pic.twitter.com/3J4LMn0RQF — Yolanda De Lucchi (@procesaleando) October 5, 2022

Por cierto, ha aparecido la herramienta del artista. pic.twitter.com/KgsTQ2nVKY — Gonzo (@gnlhi) October 5, 2022

A genius craved the full Spanish Law of Criminal Procedure on 10 pens some years ago, what an art! https://t.co/oNmpPnF2rL — Sanho Chung 鍾燊豪 (@sanhochung) October 7, 2022

Work of art https://t.co/LBzRtDHC25 — María González Prieto‍♀️❤️Yoga & Pilates (@YogaPilatesMari) October 7, 2022

If that’s not a sharp as a tack law student right there, who is?

