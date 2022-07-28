Lawyer Who Called Ranveer Singh's Bum a 'National Issue' May Not Like This Viral Remix

The craze around actor Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. After his “bum” was called a “national issue” during a debate on national television, digital creator Dipraj Jadhav took the opportunity to lighten up the mood by giving a bizarre yet hilarious twist to the clip from the debate. But first, know how it all started. After pictures from Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot surfaced on the internet, lawyer Vedika Chaubey got so outraged over the nude photographs of the actor that she filed an FIR against him for “hurting sentiments of women.”

Chaubey was also invited for a panel discussion on a national news channel to explain the reason behind her complaint. During the interaction, the anchor asked Chaubey, “What is vulgar about the photoshoot?” To this, she responded, “Of course this is vulgar, we can see his bum” and her reaction left the anchor and other panelists in splits. Chaubey also called Ranveer Singh’s bum a “national issue” during the interview.

Now, Dipraj Jadhav, who is known for hopping on new trends to entertain his followers with his exceptional video editing skills, took the footage of the TV interview to add the quirky beats of MC Fioti, Stefflon Don, J Balvin and Juan Magan’s hit track Bum Bum Tam Tam to it.

With the hit song playing in the background, Jadhav also added a nude caricature of Ranveer Singh twerking on the floor (just like Nora Fatehi in the song Garmi). While sharing his hilarious edit, the digital creators wrote, “I made it more vulgar, Ranveer Singh.” Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, a barrage of netizens took to the comment section and dropped laughing icons. Many prominent faces from the showbiz world also reacted to the post. Dancer and choreographer Mukti Mohan said, “Aaayyyyyiiiii am Dancing already.” Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha added, “I think I wanna do a dance reel on this catchy tune.”

Netizens who were impressed with the edit heaped praises on Jadhav. One of them commented, “Made me literally roll on the floor laughing.” Another user who did not agree with the ideology of the viral lawyer said, “He’s a revolutionary guy. Don’t know why people are pressed over this? We literally wrote a book on sex. She really scared to see a naked guy?”.

The hilarious edit has garnered over 6,95,802 likes within 16 hours.

Meanwhile, also check out the photos from Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot that have been trending on social media for quite a while now.

