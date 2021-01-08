Lawyer Who Live Streamed Breaking Into Capitol With Others, Gets Fired From Job

US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the country's legislature in the Capitol Hill building on Wednesday. The riot-like situation that unfolded in Washington DC left four people dead and many injured.

Many of the rioters who entered the Capitol Hill building were going live on Facebook and Instagram and even posting pictures of themselves online. One such person who was an insurance lawyer from Texas, Paul Davis, who is now facing consequences of his deeds.

A reporter from Salon, Roger Sollenberger posted Paul's live video on Twitter. Roger wrote in his tweet that the man in the video was Davis, who is an associate general counsel and director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance.

This is Paul Davis. Paul is a lawyer. He’s also associate general counsel & director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance. Today he stormed the capitol building in an attempt to stage a coup against the US government and documented it (!) on Instagram. @followgoosehead pic.twitter.com/eTkoK92ujL — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 7, 2021

In the video, Davis can be heard saying that he got tear-gassed while he was trying to get inside the Capitol Hill which was "quite an experience".

Explaining his purpose of violently entering the federal government building, Davis further said in the video that they are demanding the public officials to audit the vote, to audit the Dominion machines and to audit the ballots.

Paul can be reiterating fraud claims that were made by the incumbent President Trump who claimed that the elections was “stolen” from him, even though multiple state election officials and judges in more than 50 lawsuits have discredited these claims.

On Thursday, Paul’s employer, Goosehead Insurance company, tweeted that they have fired him after his participation in an unlawful activity that took place on Wednesday.

Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead. — Goosehead Insurance (@followgoosehead) January 7, 2021

Many legal experts were baffled at the naivety or even ignorance of the protesters who vandalised the US federal government building and even recorded themselves doing it. This is because of the fact that police officials will easily identify these people and arrest them, while many will probably lose their jobs.

The violence that broke out in the US national capital has been linked to President Trump’s inciting speech to his followers early on Wednesday where he urged the crowd that if they do not fight like hell, they are not going to have a country anymore. Trump had told the crowd from a stage, which had “Save America March” written on the background, to head to the Capitol to save the election that was “rigged”.

The incident received condemnation from world leaders across the globe, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that an orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.

The riot situation was brought under control later Wednesday and the US Congress certified the Electoral College win of Democrat party politicians Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who will take the oath on January 20, 2021.