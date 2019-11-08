Laxman Shares Inspiring Story of Tea Seller Who Spends His Earnings on Education of 40 Kids

From Karnataka's Ayyapa Masagi, who singlehandedly created over 60 lakes in rural India, to Bilar Dar, an 18-year-old Kashmiri rag picker, who was hailed by PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' for cleaning Wular Lake, the Internet often brings forward some amazing and inspirational stories.

And often, these stories come from the most unexpected of places. Former International cricketer VVS Laxman recently took to Twitter to share one such tale of inspiration from Kanpur that has left netizens humbled, with many hailing the man’s actions.

In his post, the former Indian cricketer shared the story of one tea seller from Kanpur, Mohammad Mahboob Malik, who takes "care of education for 40 children".

According to Laxman, Malik, “spends 80% of his income" on the education of the children. The former cricketer and current cricketing commentator called the man "an inspiration" in his tweet.

Mohammad Mahboob Malik, a tea seller from Kanpur takes care of education for 40 children. He has a small tea shop and spends 80% of his income on the education of these children. What an inspiration ! pic.twitter.com/H1FTxeYuz7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2019

Needless to say, Laxman's tweet soon went viral and has already garnered over 27K likes and almost three thousand retweets. A number of people came out to comment on the man's selfless act with many wishing him the best. While some called him a "big dilwala", there were others who were simply inspired by his selfless act. A third user went on to say that he was "serving our nation" as well.

Here's what people wrote:

One man even revealed that Malik is his neighbour and that they would play cricket together as children.

