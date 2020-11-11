'Laxmii' Flooded With 1-star Ratings on IMDb as Akshay Kumar Film Gets Panned Online

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii is meeting the same fate as the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2, sequel to the 1991 Sadak, faced earlier this year.

With the ongoing uproar of nepotism and favouritism debate that has engulfed the Hindi film industry, Sadak 2's fate was more or less sealed after its trailer became the second-most disliked video in the history of YouTube.

The dislike army then headed to Sadak 2's IMDb page and rated it the worst movie ever in Bollywood with a poor 1.0/10 rating.

While action-comedy-horror flick Laxmii may have not undergone a similar scanner of nepotism, its over-the-top and loud acting as pointed out by several critics may answer its free-falling IMDb ratings.

"Just when you thought life can’t be more ridiculous in the remaining days of 2020, Akshay Kumar smashes our senses with his new supernatural flick Laxmii, previously titled Laxmmi Bomb. It also gives Sadak 2 an outside chance to redeem itself as the second worst film of the year. It’s a complete mockery of the audience’s intelligence and a big blow to Disney+ Hotstar’s chances to stand in the way of other major Indian OTT players," wrote Rohit Vats for News18.

At the time of writing this, Kumar's Laxmii has an average vote of 2.4/10 with more than 12,000 1-star ratings. It must be noted that the movie has received 17K+ ratings by viewers and the score may further drop or recover in the following days.

Credits: IMDb

Despite the pan-criticism the movie has received in the past few hours, there's, however, some good news for the filmmakers.

Laxmii has become the biggest movie opening ever for Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, the record was held by Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous feature film Dil Bechara, which released on July 24, earlier this year.

Laxmii arrived on OTT amid the coronavirus scare and the makers have decided to not release it in theatres amid the pandemic situation. However, it will be releasing abroad in cinema halls. About the movie's opening day audience, the streamer shared on social media, "#Laxmii breaks all records to become the biggest opening movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! Thank you for all the love. Subscribe now to watch the entertainment blockbuster of the year (sic)."

