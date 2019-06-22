Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lazy Bear Found Napping After Ripping Apart Room at US House, Yawns When Police Arrive

On Friday, Missoula County police found that a black bear had opened the door to the mudroom of the residence and somehow managed to deadbolt the door from inside.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Image credit: Facebook
A black bear broke into a home in the United States and took a nap in a closet after “ripping apart” a room. When police officers arrived on the scene, the bear “was not the least bit impressed” and started “yawning” at the cops, Missoula County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Deputies who were responding to a call-up on Butler Creek in Montana on Friday for a bear stuck inside a home found that the black bear had opened the door to the mudroom of the residence and somehow managed to deadbolt the door from inside.

“After being unable to leave, the bear began ripping the room apart but then decided he was tired and climbed up into the closet for a nap,” the police department said.

“When deputies knocked on the window, the bear was not the least bit impressed. He slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door. Eventually, deputies were able to unlock the door in hopes he would hop down and leave. However, their attempts were only met with more big bear yawns,” it said.

The police said the family was happy that the intruder was removed from the house in good health after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks showed up “to assist and tranquilized the bear so he could be relocated.”

“This is another good reason to lock up, as we also have unconfirmed reports that he tried two other closets before he decided this one was juuuuuust right (kidding)! But seriously, lock up!” they joked.

