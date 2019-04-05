LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With Jokes

The 'symbolic' flooding opened the House up to many jokes and innuendoes comparing the leak to the current situation in post-Brexit (but not quite) Britain.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With Jokes
House of Common has a leak
Loading...
First, a nude protest, then a tied vote after decades, and now a water leak - Britain's House of Commons has been having a rough yet eventful past week.

On Thursday, in a major embarrassment to the press office of the House of Commons, MPs had to evacuate the chamber after water started leaking from the roof.

It happened toward the end of Conservative MP Justine Greening's speech during a Parliamentarian debate on taxation. At first, it could only be heard. But by the time Labour MP Justin Madders's started speaking, it was nearly flooding.

The "symbolic" flooding opened the House up to many jokes and innuendoes comparing the leak to the current situation in post-Brexit (but not quite) Britain.

"I hope I can complete my speech before rain stops play," Madders joked as he began his speech. "I think there is probably some kind of symbol about how many people view how broken our Parliament is," the MP added, as reported by CNN.

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle who was presiding over the debate added on. "Somebody might say there is a leak in Parliament at the moment," she said.

Social media was full of jokes. Other MPs and journalists joined in.







The incident caused some amount of embarrassment to the Commons Press Office, which scurried to issue explanations and assurances as to the nature of the leak.










The reactions were inevitable.













This is not the first time that repairs in the 19th century era Palace of Westminster, are in news. In fact, in February 2018, ministers in the UK voted to move out of Westminster for much needed restoration to take place.

Plumbing and wiring constituted the major concerns as some of it has not been repaired since the building's completion in the 1870s, CNN reported, making it easy prey to fires or flooding

A reporter from Sky News, Kae McCann, wrote a Twitter thread about it.
















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.