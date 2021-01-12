Leaky Roof, Damaged Walls: How a Teacher Fixed Tamil Nadu School to Continue Educating Students

Teachers drive change in society and have the ability to transform the lives of their students. In an act of compassion, a headmistress of a government school in the state of Tamil Nadu gave Rs 30,000 of her own money for repair work at the school.

The headmistress N Poonkodi saw the hardships that the students of her school had to face while studying at a building that had a leaky roof and damaged walls and used her own money to rebuild the premises.

Located in Krishnagiri’s Karukakollai village of Denkanikottai Taluk, the Panchayat Union Primary School has around 20 students. The headmistress used Rs 1 lakh funds from the government for the repair work, however, she gave Rs 30,000 from her pocket to get the walls of the school painted, reported The New Indian Express.

The school walls have become vibrant after English and Tamil alphabets, portraits of prominent leaders and multiplication tables have been painted on them.

Poonkodi, without thinking twice, invested her own money in the repair work with the assurance that her students will be able to concentrate on learning better after the damages in the classrooms are repaired. The headmistress travels 55 kilometres every day to reach the school.

She is the only teacher at the primary school and manages 20 students. As per the report, apart from getting the roof fixed, she spent around Rs 37,000 to fix the floor of the classrooms. Tiles have been put on one of the classroom floors.

Constructed in 2005-2006, the condition of the school building was deteriorating until Poonkodi stepped in and spearheaded the transformation of the school. She received the Rs 1 lakh fund for the repair work of the school building after she sent a request to Chief Education Officer R Murugan.

According to Poonkodi, these funds were received after the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Krishnagiri gave an order that the fine that was levied on tipper lotteries for different kinds of violations should be utilised.

Government schools in smaller cities and towns of the country are usually in damaged conditions. However, like Poonkodi, there are several teachers who take extraordinary steps to help their students.

Last year in September, it was reported that a government school teacher from Chhattisgarh Ashok Lodhi travels on his bike with an LED TV to impart knowledge to his students. He used to play songs and cartoons on his television and go around the Phatpani region to educate children.