Leap Day 'Babies' are Celebrating Their Birthdays on Special Cruise Ship for 'Leaplings'

Leap day baby or leapling is a term used by many individuals who celebrate their birthday on February 29. Well, these babies definitely deserves a nick name as they get to celebrate their birthday only once in every four years.

One of such babies is Nina Skoke Ito from Southern California. When she was young, it was difficult to navigate her date of birth as Nina was born on February 29, 1956. Her last birthday party thrown by her parents at the age of 8.

Today, on the occasion of her 64th birthday, Nina decided to do something unique as the day also marks her sweet 16 in leap years. She is accompanied by dozens of leaplings of all ages, who are taking to the seas in a cruise enroute Bahamas to usher their birthday celebrations.

Nina is an active member on several groups on Facebook that are meant for those born on February 29 and one of the groups is called Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies.

On Facebook, Nina came across a leapling from Belleville, Illinois, by the name of Karen Tinsley-Sroka who was planning a sumptuous birthday bonanza for those born on leap day. When Nina came across Karen’s Facebook posts, ideas were at the budding stage. The two joined forces to lock down a plan which was a carnival cruise leaving from Florida’s Port Canaveral.

The cruise will host 76 leap day babies from across the globe along with their near and dear ones. Karen told TODAY that those accompanying at the cruise to Bahamas range from 4 years old to 76 years old, with age 1 to 19 in leap years.

About the cruise arrangements, the trip’s coordinating travel agent has arranged a birthday cake for the participants. Carnival Cruise Lines would likely host a ball in one of the ship lounges. A photographer has been hired to document the outing and British videographer Chris Lane coincidentally a leap day baby will be joining his crew at the ship.



