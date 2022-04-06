'Leaps and Bounds': Bill Gates Shares Clip of Him Jumping over Chair as Microsoft Turns 47

Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded the tech giant Microsoft on April 4, 1975, in a small garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The corporation, as of 2021, has a market capitalisation of $2.5 trillion. The company recently turned 47 and Bill shared the perfect clip to commemorate their inspiring journey. Reminiscing the days when Microsoft was still on its path to become one of the most powerful tech titans on Earth, Bill shared a video featuring a comparatively younger him using his youth to the fullest. In the Instagram video, Bill is seen hopping over a chair and landing successfully. After a clip that plays in real-time, another clip plays right after which shows the jump in slow motion and from a different angle. Captioning and connecting the clip to it quite artfully, Bill writes, “It took leaps and bounds to accomplish Microsoft’s vision of a computer on every desk and in every home.” We get it, Bill. We get it.

The founder continues, “I am proud that the company is working to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more.”

Take a look at the clip featuring an intext that reads, “Happy Birthday, Microsoft” here:

The clip managed to accumulate roughly 25 lakh views and counting. However, not just the founder but the tech giant itself appeared on social media in a celebratory mood and recognising its 47 years of existence. Microsoft decided to take a trip down memory lane and flashed multiple elements of its software in a brief 8-second clip.

The clip displayed things like the Windows 95 logo, Windows XP Professional startup, the famous pinball game, graphics of the WINAMP music player, and the paperclip character, to name a few.

Watch the video here:

Celebrating our 47th birthday with all of you. 📈 pic.twitter.com/ndNxuX1KcN— Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 4, 2022

Bill Gates and Paul Allen’s creation is currently one of the most valuable companies in the tech sector, only second to Apple, in terms of market cap.

