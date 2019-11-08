'Learn from Dhoni': Rishabh Pant's Stumping Blunder Turns into a Meme Fest on Twitter
On Thursday, during the second T20 contest against Bangladesh at Rajkot, the 22-year-old once again found himself in a spot when he missed out on an easy stumping.
Image credits: Hotstar.
There is no denying that India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has huge shoes to fill ever since MS Dhoni decided to step away from his cricketing duties earlier this year. And going by the youngster's recent stint with the bat and the keeping, there's clearly a long way to go.
On Thursday, during the second T20 contest against Bangladesh at Rajkot, the 22-year-old cricketer once again found himself in a spot when he missed out on what seemed like an easy stumping.
During the sixth over of the first innings, when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned one sharply from the middle-stump, Bangladesh opener Liton Das was completely deceived. Das, who came dancing down the pitch, wasn't even in the frame when Pant effected a clean stumping.
So far so good.
Except, Pant had made a blunder of it, something that left the viewers in disbelief.
The replays that played on the big screen showed Pant's gloves were not behind the stumps before collecting the ball. The umpires changed their decision and ruled it a no-ball instead.
#RishabhPant messes up !! ♂️♂️♂️ pic.twitter.com/3rEVqnNG7Z— Nishant Barai (@barainishant) November 7, 2019
According to MCC's rule, 27.3 on wicket-keeping - The keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler.
Furious, fans were quickly reminded of Dhoni and hoped that Pant "learned" the basics of wicketkeeping from the veteran. Memes followed next.
#dhoni sir kindly teach #rishabhpant basic wicket keeping. pic.twitter.com/73VPP004gr— Aniket Thakur (@Aniket_Thakur) November 7, 2019
#Dhoni #Rishabh pant#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/42Cedkfvvl— (@memewatii) November 7, 2019
Rishabh Pant's gloves are like subtitles in a pirated movie. Zarurat se zyada aage chal rahe hain. #IndvBan— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2019
MS Dhoni made his international debut in 2004Wicketkeepers before 2004#INDvBAN #Pant #Rishabhpant pic.twitter.com/6AiDcUh6Oz— naresh (@nareshns33) November 7, 2019
Rishabh Pant right now #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/1YRD7XhmQ8— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 7, 2019
#RishabhPant in every match#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/B7J3ZaOAVy— Sumit (@SumitMi02880332) November 7, 2019
Rishabh Pant is so bad that even Dhoni haters are missing Dhoni #INDvBAN— चाचा lame मौंक (@oldschoolmonk) November 7, 2019
#IndvsBanMahi fans to Rishabh Pant right now: pic.twitter.com/cDgxOelnum— Sarcastic Ladki (@badassyy) November 7, 2019
However, Pant had a moment of redemption later on when he managed to run Das out for 29 in the eight over.
The youngster, not a stranger to online criticism, had earlier faced a lot of heat for convincing Rohit Sharma to take DRS in the first T20 match in the series. This time too, the tv replays weren't in his favour.
Back to Rajkot match, Indian bowlers kept it tight during the death overs as the visitors could manage to put up 153 for 6 on the scoreboard.
Indian opener and skipper Rohit Sharma avenged the previous loss in a fiery innings of 85 in 43 that included six maximums. The target was achieved with 8 wickets and 26 deliveries to spare.
With series nicely poised at 1-1, both teams will now be eyeing to win the third and final T20 match on Sunday in Nagpur.
