Learn Korean with BTS! Pop Band to Come up with New Videos to Teach Fans the Language





Korean pop band BTS has gained worldwide acclaim. There are many who don’t understand Korean still love their music. The Bangtan Boys have now decided to bridge the language gap.

BTS is coming up with a new initiative to teach Korean to fans. The announcement on Twitter was made by BTS’ Korean home label Big Hit Entertainment. The content of Learn Korean With BTS will focus largely on videos.

'Learn Korean With #BTS' Aims To Break Down Language Barrier & Further Connect Global Fans

Each of these videos will be three-minute long and teach simple Korean grammar and expressions. Most of the expressions will be the ones frequently used by the group members – RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The videos will reuse scenes from some of the existing BTS shows, including Run BTS! and Bangtan Bomb. The management agency of the group will come up with more creative content in the future.

The first three episodes of the video series were released at 10.30 am on Tuesday, March 24. Those who are interested in learning the language can sign-up on Weverse, a fan-community app created by Big Hit Entertainment. There will be a total of 30 episodes, which will which be released every Monday at 5.30pm IST.

Well, given that most of us are currently quarantined at home due to the coronavirus, the time can be easily utilized to learn a new language.



