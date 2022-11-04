Learn The Correct Way To Slice Pomegranates With This Mind-Blowing Viral Video

Juicy red pomegranates are incredibly tasty and enriched with the goodness of nutrients. However, they are notoriously challenging to slice due to their hard outer covering. As a result, many people end up making a mess while chopping this fruit. But putting an end to this relentless effort of slicing pomegranates, this viral video gives the perfect tutorial on how to master the art of cutting them.

The now-viral video has been shared on Twitter by Vala Afshar, a chief digital evangelist of a software firm called Salesforce. “This is how to properly cut a pomegranate,” read his tweet.

This is how to properly cut a pomegranate pic.twitter.com/R64dzkg63R — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 3, 2022

The clip opens with a man approaching a vine of pomegranates. He cuts out one of the fruits with a knife, using his deft hands, before showing the viewers an easy and conventional method of cutting pomegranates. The man first removes the dry outer coating of the fruit, known as the husk. He then slices the fruit with precise cuts in a hexagonal shape and takes off that chunk.

With his skilful hands, he once again cuts the fruit uniformly from all sides before tearing all the parts open, creating a brilliant floral cut-out pattern. The video concludes with the man finishing his adept slicing game by taking out the spongy white pith from inside the pomegranate.

Twitter was left stunned by the cool pomegranate-cutting technique and many users flocked to the comments to express the same. One user shared how he failed to follow the process and wrote, “I tried this yesterday and completely f’d it up. Also stained my white shirt. I will stick to pomegranate juice.”

Another questioned, “I saw that a few weeks ago and thought to myself “been doing wrong for 30 years”. Should all Iranians know this technique?” “Holy princess that is cool,” remarked a third user.

I tried this yesterday and completely f’d it up. Also stained my white shirt. I will stick to pomegranate juice — Ryan R (@Ryanraz123) November 3, 2022

I saw that a few weeks ago and thought to myself “been doing wrong for 30 years”. Should all Iranians know this technique. 😂😂 — Ash (@Ash_Athena_Ash) November 3, 2022

Holy princess that is cool🔥🔥 — Connie (@bethechange1682) November 3, 2022

So far, the viral clip has amassed over 3.1 million views and received over 4k likes on Twitter.

