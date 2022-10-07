Learn The Ways of The Jungle From The 'Tarzan of Barcelona'

According to the theory of evolution, our ancestors evolved from being ape-like primates to our present Homosapien stature. We may have nuclear weapons at our disposal today but some people might have the innate desire to embrace their wild state, one from which we evolved millions of years ago. A modern-day incarnation of a man returning to his ape-like roots is the fictional character Tarzan, which was made famous in the 1912 novel by Edgar Rice Burroughs. Like our primate ancestors, Tarzan can swing from trees to trees, climb hilly or rocky terrain and take long jumps.

If you have ever longed to have the same abilities like Tarzan, it is actually possible to do so. All you need to do is travel to Barcelona and shell out Rs 800 in Indian currency to sign up for a class with the ‘Tarzan of Barcelona’. Yes, a man named Víctor Manuel Fleites, who is popularly called Tarzan of Barcelona, is teaching people to embrace their wild side and master the art of monkeying around, which includes climbing, jumping, swinging from trees and pretty much everything that Tarzan is capable of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Manuel (@tarzan_movement)



Once you attend multiple classes, you become a part of a community of like-minded people who are free-spirited and love monkeying around. They refer to it as the ‘Tarzan movement’.

In an interview with local reporters, Victor said that he trains his students to move from branch to branch like animals and helps them achieve the pinnacle of agility. “It is a practice in which sports are played, but you also disconnect and identify with nature,” he said.

Top showsha video

Victor Manuel Fleites started holding his classes in Barcelona’s Parque de la Ciudadela, where he has since developed a small following among the locals. He found some trees with branches that were good for swinging and climbing, and they are his Tarzan Movement schools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexia Kraft de la Saulx (@alexia.kdls)



Victor believes that his Tarzan movement is a mix of sports and mental discipline, designed to bring practitioners closer to the kind of life that humankind seems to have forgotten. The movement now consists of around 50 people, who also have a WhatsApp group.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here