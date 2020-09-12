'Learnt to Be Atmanirbhar': Visually Impaired Man Sells Homemade Snacks After Losing Job in Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, has been particularly hard for many -- especially those who have been left without any source of income during these difficult times.

A visually impaired man in Ahmedabad, Thakkar Ashwin, has been forced to sell homemade snacks after losing his job during the pandemic. Employment rates in the country are currently at an all-time low, with millions having lost their employment.

But Ashwin, resilient and determined to be "atmanirbhar" as he told ANI, was not willing to give up.

Ashwin said that when he lost his job, he decided to start selling homemade snacks. His wife, Geeta, makes the snacks and Ashwin sells these on the road in order to take care of his family.

"I’ve learnt how to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’” he told ANI. He added that since he is blind, many offer to help him out, but he believes that if one is fit, they should not depend on anyone. He further said that he and his wife are planning to set up a sweets stall during Dusshera and Diwali.

Ashwin is not the only one who switched to alternative means of earning a livelihood during the pandemic.

The economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown has led to thousands of people losing their jobs around the country. In fact, a report by CNBC TV18 showed that at least 86 per cent Indians fear that they will lose their jobs during the pandemic.

A few weeks ago, reports of a techie in Hyderabad selling vegetables after losing her job went viral.

Unadadi Sharada, 26, from Hyderabad was working in an MNC when she lost her job during the Covid-19 crisis.

Instead of losing hope amid extreme financial crisis, Sharada did what she had to to support her family - she started selling vegetables at the local market. She also said that said that there is no shame in selling vegetables, since this is an honest day's work.

Another report in July said that Mohun Bagan academy footballer Deep Bag had also been forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet due to financial strain his family has faced during the coronavirus pandemic.