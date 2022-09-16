Lebanese Woman Robs A Bank With A Toy Gun to Recover Her Own Savings

Lebanon is currently going through its worst financial crisis in decades. For the past three years, the country’s economy has been in shambles. Due to this many banks have imposed restrictions on access to the savings accounts. This has resulted in a spurt of bank robbery cases across the country in recent months.

Recently, a woman broke into a bank branch in Beirut, on Wednesday, wielding a toy gun and robbed it to recover her own money.

Top showsha video

At 11 am on Wednesday, a woman entered the BLOM bank in Beirut’s Sodeco neighborhood and demanded to withdraw money from her savings account, according to Reuters. The woman made bank officials allow her to withdraw more than $13,000 in cash from her account and she also fled with around 6 million Lebanese pounds, worth only $160 after more than 90 percent collapse in the exchange rate since 2019.

A source told Reuters that the Depositors’ Outcry group took responsibility for the incident. The woman responsible was identified as Sally Hafez by her mother. Sally’s mom told a Lebanese television channel that her daughter took the money from her own account for the treatment of her younger sister’s cancer.

This is not the only incident that took place in recent times. A man in mid-August broke into a bank to withdraw his funds to treat his father. However, he was released a few days after being arrested as the bank dropped all charges against him.

People in Lebanon have been struggling to even pay for their basic needs. The past three years have seen Lebanon’s economy deteriorate in a way that had never happened in the history of the nation. The savings of the people have been trapped in the banks due to which protests have become quite common in the country.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here