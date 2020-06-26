Leech Enters Man's Body Through Penis While Swimming, Damages Internal Organs

An elderly man from Cambodia never knew that a swimming trip to a pond can cost him so dearly. During his cooling off period in the water body, a leech had slithered in through his penis and managed to suck about a pint of blood from his internal organs.

According to a report in Mirror, the man had gone for a dip without his clothes in a local pond near his house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Later that day, when he tried to relieve himself, he experienced severe pain.

After visiting a hospital, the medics used a small camera to find the invertebrate up in the man’s urinary bladder.

The blood sucking creature had traveled through the urethra to reach the bladder and was growing bigger by sucking in blood. That is not all, scans revealed that the organism had also harmed several organs of the elderly man by biting them with its sharp teeth.

The medical experts then had to kill the invertebrate before extracting it out. They managed to kill it with a device called the bipolar resectoscope.

As the leech had grown in size having drunk more than 500 ml of blood, bringing it out proved to be more troublesome for the doctors. The elderly man was discharged after one night of monitoring.

In an online statement, medics of the Calmette Hospital advised people to steer clear of ponds in the rainy season.

“The waters are rich with leeches and other insects during the rainy season. Consult with the specialists immediately if you are experiencing pain in your body to get it treated correctly,” the statement read.

