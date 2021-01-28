Lego Bernie Sanders in Inauguration Day Mittens Makes a Splash on Internet after Crochet Doll

On January 20, when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States — the third most-watched inauguration ceremony ever on American television — there was someone else who perhaps grabbed as many eyeballs as the 78-year-old. We are talking about US senator Bernie Sanders, who was covered in a winter coat and mittens, holding a large brown envelope, at the event.

After Bernie turned up at the inauguration ceremony in a signature jacket from Burton, the snowboarding company based in Burlington, the Internet knew that there was something truly inspirational there. An innocuous moment, when a photographer caught Bernie sitting cross-armed and isolated at the inauguration, became the subject of many a meme on social media in no time. The image prompted netizens to place him in unexpected settings — from Bollywood film scenes to historical photographs.

In a fresh display of creativity, a Twitter user has put up a Tik Tok video showing a person, who surely does have his finger on the pulse of what’s hot, paying a Lego tribute to the casualness Bernie oozed at the inauguration ceremony.

The video starts with differently coloured Lego bricks lying on a carpet, as a pair of hand, wasting no time, gets creative and builds a sculpture of Bernie sitting cross-armed in his woollen gloves at the inauguration. In the end, the creator places the Lego sculpture at the edge of a bookshelf.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed nearly 1,800 likes and been retweeted over 300 times so far. The tweet invited some interesting comments with one seeking acknowledgement from Lego and Sanders himself for the creative attempt.

Good gravy. @LEGO_Group and @BernieSanders please make this happen. Make it a fundraiser and license the plans from the person who created this video. Proceeds go to charity. — Travis Nelson (@trnelson) January 26, 2021

Another netizen called the man a “master builder”.

Now that’s a master builder #everythingisAwesome — Yazmin Garcia (@chambergirl10) January 27, 2021

One more user dropped by the comment section to share an image of a Bernie Sanders Lego that he had created. He wrote, “Niet de eerst” which means “not the first” in Dutch.

Niet de eerste 😂 pic.twitter.com/4IzGQPk66P — P e t e r D e S m e t (@dewlanna) January 26, 2021

One of the users even put up the photo of the Lego creative and the original image of Bernie sitting, side-by-side, and asked: “Who did it better?”

Another user asked Lego to make Bernie set, much on the lines of what Funko, a pop culture collectables company, does. Funko is best known for its licensed vinyl figurines.

Imma need a parts list and a booklet @LEGO_Group !!!! Bernie Lego set must be made!! If @LEGO_Group needed more $ creating lego sets for memes would kill!!! Much like @OriginalFunko has done with their pop figures — Nick Gribnau (@OKFourFather) January 26, 2021

Retweeting the video with a quote, one of the users stated: “Not gona lie need this Lego set now!!!!!!!! (sic)”

Not gona lie need this Lego set now!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BDXaGuOuYL — Gary Mayo (@MayhemLikeMe1) January 26, 2021

I just don't know how these keep getting better.@SenSanders been feeling "the Burn" since before the 2016 election. https://t.co/D5QTVklQzZ — Tyler Jon Morrison 👨🏻‍🔬⛳ Founder of Jaxon Golf™ (@Jaxon_Golf) January 26, 2021

Referring to the quality of the memes, one user tweeted: “I just don't know how these keep getting better.”