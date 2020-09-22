Lego is Coming up with a Baby Yoda Set and 'The Mandalorian' Fans Can't Keep Calm Anymore

Star Wars – the space opera film series – has become one of the most influential and successful franchises ever made in film history, It has since grown into a global pop-culture phenomenon. Created by American writer-director George Lucas, the eponymous film has encompassed not just the imagined 9-part saga, but spin-off films like The Rise of Skywalker, Solo, Rogue One.

The Star Wars franchise, space opera set ‘a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away’, has now been developed into an enormously lucrative merchandise industry. Its large expanse includes television series, novels, comic books, theme parks and other media. The franchise holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘Highest box-office film gross by a science-fiction film series’ as the movie franchise gained more than $7 billion worldwide at the box office.

Star Wars also holds the record for the ‘Most valuable movie franchise’ with a revenue of $41.98 billion that includes toys and merchandise that is evaluated at an estimated $17 billion.

The latest entry in the Star Wars Lego line-up is The Child, better known as Baby Yoda – the official name of the adorable character from The Mandalorian.

Lego is taking pre-orders starting September 21 (1PM PST/ 4PM EST / 9PM BST) for the 1,073-piece set. It stands 7.8 inches tall and is designed for builders ages 10 and up. It also features poseable ears, hands and mouth and includes a Baby Yoda mini figure. Baby Yoda's arms and robe attach to the sides of the model using the SNOT technique (that's "studs not on top," as serious Lego-heads will know) is priced at $79.99 in the US and £70 in the UK.

The Child set will ship worldwide on October 30, which coincides with the release date of The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode One on Disney Plus.