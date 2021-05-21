Lego to Launch Rainbow-coloured LGBTQ Toy Set to Celebrate Diversity Ahead of Pride Month

Ahead of Pride Month, Danish toy production company Lego has launched its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set, named “Everyone Is Awesome." In a press release on Thursday, Lego said that the upcoming set is designed to celebrate the diversity of their fans and the world. Inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, the buildable set features 11 monochrome mini-figures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow colour.

The 346-piece model measures 10.24cm tall and has a depth of 12.80cm. The sale of this product will start from June 1, to mark the start of Pride Month. The product will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO stores, with a recommended retail price of 34,99 EUR/USD.

Set designer Matthew Ashton, Vice President, Design said in a statement that he wanted to create a model that symbolised inclusivity and celebrated everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love. Matthew further mentioned that everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, people can feel freer to be their true selves. Through this model, Lego wants to convey that they care, and that they “truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

However, the product has received mixed reactions on social media. As some users say that corporate entities use Pride Month to just gain profit by waving the Pride flag, while others are questioning why children are being ‘dragged’ into the gender identity debate.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

The move won applause from many, especially the LGBTQIA community. One of the users thanked the toymaker for finally coming out with a more inclusive set of toys because representation matters".

Thank you Lego for designing an inclusive set. Representation matters. I've got two LGBTQ teenagers. We shall be buying a couple sets.— Stephanie Haynes (@sassafrass582) May 20, 2021

I can't wait to get this and tell my kids exactly why it was made and what it stands for 🌈❤️— Cinderella 👸🏼 (@JustCinders) May 20, 2021

Not all, however, approved of the new set. Many were irked about the toy set being for 18 plus age group with critics.

Why is this set 18+? pic.twitter.com/DBR6PcCLXE— Lore Evans (@crit_lore) May 20, 2021

For some, Lego’s upcoming product is just another company riding on the ‘rainbow capitalism’ wave. As one user wrote how Lego is now “slapping LGBTQ” on their products to make gain profit. https://twitter.com/Simp_Godx/status/1395619173070422016?s=20

Will any of the proceeds be donated to LGBT+ organizations? I'd love to get a set but don't want to waste my money on rainbow capitalism— Bombuzz 🖤🤍💜 (@Bombuzz_games) May 21, 2021

And then there were a few who were simply excited to buy the new product.

Can’t wait to buy online but please limit it to maybe 2 per person? Fed up with people buying vast volumes and over inflating the price reselling. 😍🌈— Charlotte 💙 (@gruffalosyrett) May 21, 2021

Many wondered whether the proceeds from the sale were going to profit any charity or fill the coffers of the multimillion-dollar toy chain. Responding to the concerns, Lego said that the proceeds from the sale of the ‘Everyone is Awesome’ set will go to “support a number of organizations on an ongoing basis, including UK charity Diversity Role Models which helps children learn about empathy to ensure our future builders are accepting of everyone".

