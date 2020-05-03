Lego Wants to Stay Away from China's Video Mocking US on Covid-19 Response

Days after Chinese state media shared an animated video on the United States' delayed and contradictory response to their coronavirus warnings, toy-maker Lego has made attempts to distance itself from the video which featured Lego toys.

In a video posted on Twitter on April 30, the Chinese Embassy in France released an animated comic showing how China had warned the United States about the new novel coronavirus, but the latter refused to take note at every step. The 1.40 minute-long video featured two lego toys - one depicting the Statue of Liberty to represent the US and another in medical scrubs to represent China.

The video, titled 'Once Upon a Virus', depicted how US President Donald Trump, who has often blamed China for spreading the "Wuhan virus" across the world, ignored warnings from China at every step of the pandemic.

The video in question ends on a sarcastic note with the Lego Statue of Liberty saying, "We are always correct. Even though we contradict ourselves."

The animated video, however, received backlash, with people calling China's claims of warning 'fake' and 'misleading.' And now, Lego Group has denied any involvement in the making of the video. Speaking to Business Insider, a Lego spokesperson said, "We weren't involved in making the animation in any way. As a toy company, we are focused on bringing play to children and families."

The new novel coronavirus which was traced to a wet market in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of what is now a global pandemic, has over 3.44 MILLION cases worldwide, and over 244,000 deaths.

Out of this, the US alone has over 1.16 million cases and almost 64,000 deaths.

Even with this current situation, US President Donald Trump, who has cut off funding for the World Health Organization after calling it the 'PR agency of China,' has also recently claimed that 'the virus originated in a Wuhan lab.'