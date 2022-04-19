Lemon Supremacy: Gujarat Groom Receives this Unusual Gift During Wedding Function

A groom in Gujarat has received boxes full of lemons as a gift from his friends and relatives during one of his wedding ceremonies. After lemon prices in the country skyrocketed, the incident took place in Dhoraji town of Rajkot. While detailing the logic behind their thoughtful gift for the groom, ANI quoted one of the groom’s relatives as saying, “At this time, the prices of lemons in the state and the country have gone up… There is a lot of need for lemons this season. That’s why I have presented lemons.”

In the pictures, which are making rounds on the internet, two people can be seen gifting two red boxes full of lemons to the groom. Judging by the photograph, it appears that the incident happened during the haldi ceremony, as the groom and all other guests can be seen dressed in yellow outfits.

गुजरात: राजकोट के धोराजी शहर में एक शादी समारोह के दौरान लोगों ने दूल्हे को नींबू भेंट किए। दिनेश ने बताया, "इस समय राज्य और देश में नींबू की कीमतें बहुत बढ़ गई हैं। इस मौसम में नींबू की बहुत जरूरत पड़ती है। इसलिए मैंने नींबू भेंट किए हैं।" (16.04)

Of course, the incident went viral on the internet like a wildfire. While netizens are already complaining about lemon price inflation through social media, the hilarious incident flooded the internet with memes, and we bet that they will leave you in splits.

One user wrote, “I went to buy LEMONS, but changed my mind and bought MERCEDES BENZ instead.” Another wrote, “Lemon is actually the new gold!”

I went to buy LEMONS 🍋🍋, but changed my mind and bought MERCEDES BENZ instead…. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣#LemonPrice

Band breakup ft Nimbu Mirchi after soaring #LemonPrice

Well, this isn’t the first time, when such a thoughtful present has come forth. Keeping the soaring prices of petrol and diesel in mind, recently, a couple in Tamil Nadu was gifted one litre of diesel and one litre of petrol at their wedding, by their friends. In another incident, a bride and groom in Tamil Nadu received petrol, a gas cylinder, and onions at their wedding due to the rising prices of these products.

Amidst rising #PetrolDieselPriceHike, friends of the newly married couple, Girish Kumar and Keerthana decided to gift the couple One Litre #petrol and One Litre #diesel as a wedding present at their Wedding reception in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district #FuelPriceHike

Couple gets Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as a Wedding Gift in Tamilnadu.

Going by the recent incidents, it looks like a box full of lemons might just be the best gift to present to someone right now.

