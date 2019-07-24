Lena Headey Imagined Boris Johnson and Trump as Spooky Twins from ‘The Shining’ and We Can't Unsee it
In an Instagram post, Headey shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Johnson with their faces superimposed on that of the iconic (albeit, creepy) twins from The Shining.
In an Instagram post, Headey shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Johnson with their faces superimposed on that of the iconic (albeit, creepy) twins from The Shining.
On Tuesday, Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as the new Prime Minister of Britain by winning the leadership of the Conservative Party. While mixed opinions were galore on social media yesterday, one common notion stood out - the striking similarities between Johnson and US President Donald Trump.
In fact, Trump seems to think so too. According to BBC, he even praised Johnson in a speech and said that the latter was being hailed as 'Britain's Trump.'
While Trump may have been referring to their styles of leadership, you simply cannot unsee the similarities between the two leaders once you see it. Not stretching it too far, but the two even look similar, don't they?
Lena Headey of Game of Thrones fame clearly seems to think so.
In an Instagram post, Headey shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Johnson with their faces superimposed on that of the iconic (albeit, creepy) twins from The Shining.
The meme was, however, originally posted by Sainthoax on Instagram. Much to our delight, there are two other memes based on the same concept.
The photo is horrific, to say the least and can even be called symbolic. Oh come on, you know what we're getting at. And we're not the only ones.
Boris Johnson looks like what happens when you accidentally pour bleach in while washing Trump. pic.twitter.com/icA2GivwgZ— David Blue (@DavidBlue) July 23, 2019
‘They call him Britain Trump...’#BritainTrump #boris pic.twitter.com/YfN3aCZ4hA— Toby Chiang (@TobyChiang) July 23, 2019
is boris johnson even a real person i feel like he’s just trump in a british suit pic.twitter.com/hZroPMukI9— nora (@noragracekhatib) July 23, 2019
Boris Johnson wins contest to be United Kingdom’s new prime minister.Donald Trump has no end.#NotMyPM pic.twitter.com/5t2kRzZf8l— Gamal El Hawary (@GMhawary) July 23, 2019
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- Sameera Reddy Talks About 'Stressful Breastfeeding' In New Instagram Post, Read Here
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod