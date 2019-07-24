Lena Headey Imagined Boris Johnson and Trump as Spooky Twins from ‘The Shining’ and We Can't Unsee it

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as the new Prime Minister of Britain by winning the leadership of the Conservative Party. While mixed opinions were galore on social media yesterday, one common notion stood out - the striking similarities between Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

In fact, Trump seems to think so too. According to BBC, he even praised Johnson in a speech and said that the latter was being hailed as 'Britain's Trump.'

While Trump may have been referring to their styles of leadership, you simply cannot unsee the similarities between the two leaders once you see it. Not stretching it too far, but the two even look similar, don't they?

Lena Headey of Game of Thrones fame clearly seems to think so.

In an Instagram post, Headey shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Johnson with their faces superimposed on that of the iconic (albeit, creepy) twins from The Shining.

The meme was, however, originally posted by Sainthoax on Instagram. Much to our delight, there are two other memes based on the same concept.

The photo is horrific, to say the least and can even be called symbolic. Oh come on, you know what we're getting at. And we're not the only ones.

Boris Johnson looks like what happens when you accidentally pour bleach in while washing Trump. pic.twitter.com/icA2GivwgZ — David Blue (@DavidBlue) July 23, 2019

is boris johnson even a real person i feel like he’s just trump in a british suit pic.twitter.com/hZroPMukI9 — nora (@noragracekhatib) July 23, 2019