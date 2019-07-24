Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lena Headey Imagined Boris Johnson and Trump as Spooky Twins from ‘The Shining’ and We Can't Unsee it

In an Instagram post, Headey shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Johnson with their faces superimposed on that of the iconic (albeit, creepy) twins from The Shining.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lena Headey Imagined Boris Johnson and Trump as Spooky Twins from ‘The Shining’ and We Can't Unsee it
In an Instagram post, Headey shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Johnson with their faces superimposed on that of the iconic (albeit, creepy) twins from The Shining.
Loading...

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as the new Prime Minister of Britain by winning the leadership of the Conservative Party. While mixed opinions were galore on social media yesterday, one common notion stood out - the striking similarities between Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

In fact, Trump seems to think so too. According to BBC, he even praised Johnson in a speech and said that the latter was being hailed as 'Britain's Trump.'

While Trump may have been referring to their styles of leadership, you simply cannot unsee the similarities between the two leaders once you see it. Not stretching it too far, but the two even look similar, don't they?

Lena Headey of Game of Thrones fame clearly seems to think so.

In an Instagram post, Headey shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Johnson with their faces superimposed on that of the iconic (albeit, creepy) twins from The Shining.

View this post on Instagram

FUCK.

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

The meme was, however, originally posted by Sainthoax on Instagram. Much to our delight, there are two other memes based on the same concept.

View this post on Instagram

The UK just got Trumped

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) on

The photo is horrific, to say the least and can even be called symbolic. Oh come on, you know what we're getting at. And we're not the only ones.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram