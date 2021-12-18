Lending a 'Horn': Beautiful Video Shows Buffalo Saving a Tortoise by Flipping it Over

Heartwarming stories about animals helping other animals are wonderful to see and it’s no surprise when content around that goes viral. Animals are recognised for their compassion and love for one another and they seem to understand and aid one other despite the lack of spoken communication. In a similar incident, a buffalo was witnessed assisting a tortoise that was trapped on its back.

The buffalo rescues the tortoise by turning it over in the video that has become popular on Twitter. Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Everyone can be kind… Buffalo saving a tortoise by turning it around.”

Everyone can be kind…Buffalo saving a tortoise by turning it around 💕(As shared) pic.twitter.com/Qs4mk8A2K8— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 17, 2021

In the video, the buffalo can be seen using its horn to attempt straightening the tortoise that is resting upside down on the ground. The buffalo can be seen attempting to free the tortoise with its horn for quite some time. After some time, her perseverance pays off, and she is able to straighten the turtle before departing. By turning the turtle over, the buffalo saves it.

It is astonishing how the buffalo is able to understand that the tortoise needs to be helped or which is its ideal resting position. It is also always interesting to see animals bond with animals outside of their species. It is bound to interest animal lovers but even audiences that are just consumers of the internet have a big role in the ever-continuous flow of animal-interacting-with-animal content.

It can be safely said that humans can learn a trick or two from these animals who seem to possess and demonstrate much better emotional intelligence. If intelligence is described as the ability to learn, comprehend, reason, solve issues, and comprehend one’s environment, this buffalo seems to be a really intelligent one. It’s a lesson in kindness but also one of empathetic problem-solving.

Several users shared their experiences of animals taking care of each other. One user said, “I had a turtle for 6 years It has the ability to turn around by itself. He used to topple while trying to crawl around the furniture but was able to get back in seconds. They are absolutely a brilliant breed of Reptiles.”

I had a turtle for 6 years ♥️It has the ability of turning around by itself. He used to topple while trying to crawl around the furniture but was able to get back in seconds. They are absolutely a brilliant breed of Reptiles.— Payal Rohira (@PayalRohira1) December 17, 2021

Another tweeted: “Need to learn from animals only nowadays as humans lost humanity”

Need to learn from animals only nowadays as humans lost humanity— Geetha Ganesh Karthik (@ggk2729) December 17, 2021

The video was also tweeted from another handle @buitengebieden_ on Twitter wherein the clip got over 6.8k retweets and 49.1k likes. It also garnered over 846.5k views.

Buffalo saved a tortoise by flipping him over.. 🎥 IG: sanamkamran pic.twitter.com/DpHAbsk2eA — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 16, 2021

“This makes me want to go full-time vegan,” chimed in one user under that video.

Another said, “It is like he knows what he is doing, this wasn’t just playing around or anything. The way he stopped and did his head after he got it turned over - like he’s proclaiming I did it.”

This makes me want to go full-time vegan.— The Brain is the most important sex organ. (@Casper312shy) December 16, 2021

It is like he knows that he is doing, this wasn't just playing around or anything. The way he stopped and did his head after he got it turned over - like he's proclaiming I did it!— Melissa L (@MusicCityMissy) December 16, 2021

