Lensman Joins Hands With Apple to Showcase 'Holi as An Art Form' and the Effect is Mesmerizing

The festival of colours just got a lot more vibrant and high-definition. In an attempt to marry the awe of Holi colours and showcasing the brilliance of the advanced iPhone cameras, Indian photographer Druvin shared some incredible snaps featuring the act of colouring each other’s faces with on Holi as an art form. Right now, most of our social media feeds are extremely colourful, with everyone sharing their personal or professional Holi photographs; from Delhi to Barsane — each Holi photo holds a thousand-year-old history of rich culture and tradition.

According to Dhruvin, he never imagined Holi as a form of art. “It’s almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don’t have to be a painter or an artist to do this,” he wrote. Going by the username Druven, he usually shoots professional model photographs, so this new art form is unusual for him.

The photographs are all shot in extreme close-ups; each focusing on a specific part of the face. The colours are as vibrant as you would have ever seen, covering the whole rainbow in a single frame.

This textured photograph features a face smeared in green abeer or gulaal on a purple face.

Dhruvin wrote in the caption that the pictures were a part of Apple Holi Fest and all shot on iPhone 12 pro max. The picture has 1387 likes so far.

A user asked how did he ended up taking “such great macro pictures with the 12 pro max, without using the lens?" Dhruvin replied that these are taken at 2.5x zoom without any external lens attachment.

These three photographs are all of one person.

“Absolutely breathtaking work! The details! The contrast!” commented a user while most congratulated him for featuring in Apple Story.According to Apple, the photographer was commissioned by the company for #shotoniphone on the occasion of Holi.

Here’s the commissioned video of “Reframing Holi.”

The colour splashes truly offer a unique perspective of Holi. What do you think?