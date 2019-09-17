Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Mechanical Lion' Is Now on Display in Paris

The lion is on display at the Italian Cultural Institue in Paris.

AFP

Updated:September 17, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Mechanical Lion' Is Now on Display in Paris
Image credits: AFP.
The lion, which is two metres (six feet, seven inches) high and three metres long and made of wood with a metal mechanism, is a reconstruction based on a rudimentary sketch left by da Vinci.

The original automaton, long since lost, was designed by da Vinci on a commission from Pope Leo X to amuse French king Francois I.

Da Vinci, who died in May 1519, had a legendary obsession with the flight of birds and how understanding the mechanism could lead to the creation of a human flying machine.

The lion is on display at the Italian Cultural Institue in Paris.

