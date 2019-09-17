Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Mechanical Lion' Is Now on Display in Paris
The lion is on display at the Italian Cultural Institue in Paris.
Image credits: AFP.
The lion, which is two metres (six feet, seven inches) high and three metres long and made of wood with a metal mechanism, is a reconstruction based on a rudimentary sketch left by da Vinci.
The original automaton, long since lost, was designed by da Vinci on a commission from Pope Leo X to amuse French king Francois I.
Da Vinci, who died in May 1519, had a legendary obsession with the flight of birds and how understanding the mechanism could lead to the creation of a human flying machine.
