Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone's Star Wars-themed Disaster Date Never Really Happened

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, recently became the buzz in town after a tweet about the couple’s date went viral. Apparently, DiCaprio, who was recently outed as a very big fan of the Star Wars franchise, booked an entire theatre and made Camila watch the entire saga. Naturally, social media went abuzz, and discussion erupted regarding the ‘news’. The tweet even had a quote from Camila. “He rented out a whole cinema and made me watch every single Star Wars movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys,” the tweet quoted Camila as saying. The tweet read, “BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, details the “worst date of my life” with the actor.”

BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone details the “worst date of my life” with the actor.“He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘STAR WARS’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys.” pic.twitter.com/uE5EnZMOp5 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) January 14, 2022

While there were clear signs, such as mentioning Camila Morrone as DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, the Twitterati got fooled easily. Since being shared, the tweet has racked up more than 3 lakh likes and over 67,000 retweets adorned with some hilarious, some opinionated, reactions from netizens.

A man opened up and was himself around you and it was the worse day of your life? It’s tough being a man 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5hAXL7E36d— Turtleneck Gawd (@KAM_iAM) January 16, 2022

This is why you date people not solely based on looks but also interest. This would be such a cool date for someone who also likes Star Wars.Lesson of the day: date people who you share similar interest. https://t.co/vVTDujjLke — Claire Dunphy (@SuellaCee) January 16, 2022

literally sounds like the best date ever https://t.co/X46gVU1RXU— Alyssa (@alyssaadg) January 16, 2022

Star Wars fans, too, chimed in:

I would’ve pretended to be a Sith Lord and fought him? What?! https://t.co/81aupa0MZO— JAEGERIST (@MadarasDaughter) January 16, 2022

What?! I would die for a date like this! https://t.co/cC9LMd5aF3— nat (@nataliesanchez_) January 16, 2022

Don’t see what he did wrong here https://t.co/uVgtd6b9xs— 🥞 from Southbound (@_Pancake_Papi) January 16, 2022

The following tweet was a tweet-cum-clue that was directing users towards the page’s bio. The bio mentions that the page is satirical.

However, we can understand why users believed the “fake date,” as the Oscar-winning actor did something similar with his very talented, Don’t look up co-actor Jonah Hill. Hill recently, in an interview, said that DiCaprio “made him” watch The Mandalorian while the two actors were shooting their latest Netflix release. As the movie was shot during the lockdown, Hill lived with DiCaprio in Boston.

Don’t Look Up turned out to be a terrific, thought-provoking entertainer. The plotline that featured an Earth-ending meteor was metaphorical and reflected some real-life Earth-ending issues such as Climate Change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was directed by Adam McKay and was star-studded with actors like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and Timothee Chalamet.

