Leonardo DiCaprio Getting Hit in Face With a Ball Proves That He’s Just Like the Rest of Us

Pictures of Leo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball have gone viral on Twitter.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Recently, Leo DiCaprio was spotted playing a game of volleyball on the sandy beaches of Malibu. The perfect way to spend the summer, right? But sadly, Leo ran into a bit of bad luck as he was hit in the face by the ball during the game.

Ouch.

Now these things are pretty common during sports and come on, we've all been in similar situations at some point or the other. Unfortunately, when you're a popular celeb who's constantly flogged by the paparazzi, some of your most embarrassing moments may become the internet's latest favourite joke in no time.

Pictures of Leo being hit by the ball were first posted by a Twitter user named @vilvaraja. Since then, his pictures have been converted into hilarious memes. Poor Leo, no matter what he does, he always seems to become the target of meme-makers.

The Twitter user captioned the picture, "Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it." Honestly, this brightened up our day. I mean, celebs goof us, just like us!

Speaking of memes and jokes, these are our favourite ones:

Apparently, Leo emerged unscathed from the mishap. He allegedly got up and resumed the game.

