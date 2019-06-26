Leonardo DiCaprio Getting Hit in Face With a Ball Proves That He’s Just Like the Rest of Us

Recently, Leo DiCaprio was spotted playing a game of volleyball on the sandy beaches of Malibu. The perfect way to spend the summer, right? But sadly, Leo ran into a bit of bad luck as he was hit in the face by the ball during the game.

Ouch.

Now these things are pretty common during sports and come on, we've all been in similar situations at some point or the other. Unfortunately, when you're a popular celeb who's constantly flogged by the paparazzi, some of your most embarrassing moments may become the internet's latest favourite joke in no time.

Pictures of Leo being hit by the ball were first posted by a Twitter user named @vilvaraja. Since then, his pictures have been converted into hilarious memes. Poor Leo, no matter what he does, he always seems to become the target of meme-makers.

The Twitter user captioned the picture, "Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it." Honestly, this brightened up our day. I mean, celebs goof us, just like us!

Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it #Tubthumping pic.twitter.com/DRKB72mrAn — Vilvaraja (@vilvaraja) June 25, 2019

Speaking of memes and jokes, these are our favourite ones:

Me getting rid of my problems 😝😂 — karan (@agentpena09) June 26, 2019

Why I do hear “My Heart Will Go On” perfectly in my head, as the background music 😂 pic.twitter.com/jGeH9OkQzg — Vilvaraja (@vilvaraja) June 26, 2019

Oscar voters from 1993-2015 pic.twitter.com/dchBDE5k0Z — Abe Froman 💡🎥🎬 (@FiveStarFlicks) June 25, 2019

Apparently, Leo emerged unscathed from the mishap. He allegedly got up and resumed the game.