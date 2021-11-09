Jeff Bezos Responds to Viral Video of His Girlfriend With Leonardo DiCaprio at Art Gala

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez met actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and a moment from the meeting is now going viral. The video circulating on Twitter had people thinking that Sánchez seemed enamored by the Hollywood star and soon, they were taking light-hearted digs at Bezos over it. Body language, especially on the internet where any isolated moment can become a meme, is often misleading. While the video is only humourous and follows the standard meme-making process of exaggeration, giving away no real fact about what Sánchez’s thoughts could have been, Bezos seemed happy to participate in the joke. After DiCaprio trending on Twitter with the video, he responded to it by tweeting, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…" tagging DiCaprio and attaching a picture of himself sitting in the middle of what appears to be a jungle, holding a sign that reads, “Danger! Steep cliff, fatal drop".

find somebody who looks at you the way jeff bezos’ gf looks at leonardo dicaprio https://t.co/p2LQDLXxxW— Shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 8, 2021

Under Bezos’ tweet, one user wrote, “With all the wealth you have in the world, you can’t buy a woman’s heart", which should’ve been obvious at this point since a heart isn’t a commodity and all that, but somehow isn’t.

With all the wealth you have in the world, you can’t buy a woman’s heart. 🤭— Irene zhao (@Irenezhao_) November 8, 2021

Jeff Bezos when Leonardo Di Caprio made his girlfriend laugh pic.twitter.com/B4ZPozgtkk— Grunkle Phil 🎥 (@boom__felipe) November 8, 2021

Jeff Bezos is learning the hard way: no one can resist Leonardo DiCaprio pic.twitter.com/G924Pae6Bx— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) November 8, 2021

Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/Pr8O2qWzn3— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 8, 2021

BREAKING: AMAZON DROPS ALL MOVIES STARRING LEONARDO DICAPRIO FROM THEIR PRIME VIDEO SERVICE. pic.twitter.com/Hgw3qPbEcB— snootypigeon (@snootypigeon) November 8, 2021

JEFF BEZOS VERSUS THE LEONARDO DICAPRIO SHE TOLD YOU NOT TO WORRY ABOUT. pic.twitter.com/tbBg4FPu01— INVESTMENT HULK (@INVESTMENTSHULK) November 8, 2021

After the event, Sánchez took to Instagram and wrote, “Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio. A huge congratulations to this year’s honorees @asherald, @kehindewiley and Steve Spielberg! An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come (sic)" with a photo of herself and Bezos.

As per Business Insider, Sánchez and Bezos have been dating at least since around January 2019 around the time when Bezos and his then-wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, were in the middle of their divorce announcement. Their relationship was highly publicized and spurred much controversy. Recently, the couple bought a $78 million home in Hawaii, where they hope to support the local community, the report stated.

