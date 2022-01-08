Leonardo DiCaprio Shares His Name With Newfound Tropical Tree in Cameron

Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Leonardo DiCaprio has worked wholeheartedly as an environmental activist. And now, to honour his contribution towards the anti-logging of the Ebo Forest, scientists at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens have named a new tree species after the conservationist. According to a report on BBC, scientists wanted to honour the star for his help in saving a rainforest. So, they have named the new tree species – only found in Cameroon’s Ebo forest – Uvariopsis DiCaprio. This tree is special due to the fact that the evergreen grows only in the Cameroon forest. Cameroon forest is known for its incredible biodiversity. In 2020, when the Cameroon government granted permission for logging in the Ebo Forest, Leonardo and some more A-listers from Hollywood campaigned on social media against the logging.

The actor had in 1998 established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to protect the wild animals inhabiting the earth. He has also raised his voice on important climate issues.

In a research paper published in the journal PeerJ, several authors explain that the new tree species has been named after Leonardo DiCaprio because he has done a lot to stop the logging of the Ebo forest.

Ebo forest in Cameroon is a forest ecosystem in the Gulf of Guinea and stretches over an area of 2000 km squares. The forest is a livelihood for 40 Banen communities and also contains an estimated 35 million tonnes of carbon. This makes Ebo forest an important carbon sink.

This is an important step to help protect Ebo Forest. https://t.co/rnbBvHKzh9— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) August 21, 2020

Uvariopsis Dicaprio is the first new plant in science to be officially named by Kew scientists in 2022. This has been recorded in the scientific journal Peer J. The small tropical evergreen ‘Dicaprio’ tree has glossy yellow flowers which grow from its trunk. This tree is a member of the ylang-ylang family and is critically endangered. Ylang-Ylang is also called perfume tree.

Last year, Kew scientists and their collaborators named more than 200 plants and fungi across the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.