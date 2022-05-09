Leopard Attacks Cop During Rescue Mission in Panipat | WATCH

Several police officers and forest officials were left injured in Haryana’s Panipat as they were attacked by a leopard when they went to capture him. The chilling incident was caught in a video that has now gone viral. The clip, shared by Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan on Twitter, shows the wild cat violently attacking several persons. “Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept,” the caption read. The officer added that some officials sustained injuries during the operation but everyone including the leopard was safe. “Salute to their bravery and courage,” the officer wrote.

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF— Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

Several uniformed police personnel and forest officials are seen in the video which has been shot from inside a car. As one person approaches the leopard, he is immediately attacked by the animal who pounces on him. Onlookers then rush to intervene but are also attacked by the wild cat.

One police official is also seen beating the leopard with a stick but that yields no results as the ferocious animal then attacks another person standing there.

The clip soon went viral and amassed more than 5.7 lakh views on Twitter within a day of being posted. Several users appreciated the officials’ efforts to tackle the situation.

This user highlighted how one forest official ran to save his colleague upon seeing him being attacked by the leopard.

Every one fought well including leopard…though this men's Bravery is above and beyond…Without even laathi…he ran to save his coulegue… pic.twitter.com/jBtZFleh5X — Bangdu Bhagat (@gaokabanda) May 9, 2022

Another user too acknowledged the bravery of the officials but also pointed out the lack of preparedness of both the departments in carrying out the rescue operation.

Ya sir definitely both departments works hard specially police. But in this case forest department done a foolish work, they are going to catch a 🐆 not a 🐕 without any wire mesh nd other safety equipments they approached. thank God no measure enjury to civilian and staff.— Vikas rawal (@vikas989r) May 8, 2022

This user also underlined the lapses on the part of police and forest department officials.

1) First reaponders are always underprepared.2)Forest Department offices in civil areas are rare.3)With a small video u cant judge the efficacy of the situation.4)Police is not trained to handle wild animals.5)Police in general carry traps and ropes with the.— mayank (@mayankkhati7) May 8, 2022

Another video uploaded by a Twitter user showed that the leopard was eventually tranquilised and the situation was brought under control.

According to president of animal welfare NGO Nayi Pehal Welfare Society, Kunal Kapoor, the leopard had come 1.5 kms inside the village. He admitted that officers did not use appropriate methods to control the leopard but insisted that it was the only option left. Kapoor added that the leopard was later moved to a forest after being successfully captured and tranquilised, as reported by The Indian Express.

