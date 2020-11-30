Leopard Causes Panic in Guwahati after it Enters Girls' Hostel and Gets Trapped Under Sofa

In an alarming incident, a leopard entered a girls' hostel in Guwahati, Assam where it took authorities nearly three hours to tranquilise the big cat.

The incident occurred on Monday morning and caused alarm among locals residents of the area where the hostel was situated. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the animal entered the hostel premises in the wee hours of Monday morning and then happened to get trapped under a cane sofa owned by the hostel-owner.

Owner of the hostel, a paying guest house by the name of Milestone, was in a state of shock. "I was the one to see it first. I mistook it for a piece of cloth and nearly grabbed its tail before realizing what it is," Mousumi Bora told HT.

At the time, the hostel contained 15 girls who had been living there. Upon finding out about the trapped leopard, Bora instantly intimated all the girls who locked themselves in their rooms while she called forest department officials.

Upon arriving, it took forest officials three hours to tranquilise the leopard.

The sedated animal was then sent to a zoo where it will be tested for injuries and then set free into the wild after being fitted with a microchip that can help forest officials track its movements.

This, however, is not the first incident of human-animal conflict that was reported from the country in the past week. Just on Tuesday, a leopard was spotted in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad last Tuesday, causing alarm among locals of the Rajnagar area.

The big cat entered the generator room of the vice chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). When a sweeper was about to start the generator, the leopard jumped on him, causing him to scream. Some other workers reached there and attacked the leopard with batons, following which it climbed a tree and entered an institute campus, an official said.

In the CCTV footage, the animal was seen inside the residence of the senior superintended of police as well.