Leopard Cub Spotted in North Bengal Tea Garden

Spotting leopards in the tea gardens of North Bengal is nothing new. Sometimes we get ews of leopards attacking and killing locals. The opposite, locals actively seeking out and hunting leopards, also happens often. In most cases, however, whenever a leopard happens to venture into human habitat in the northern belt, they are rescued by forest officials and sent back to the jungles. This Friday, a similar incident was witnessed by the workers of the Pahargumia tea garden near Siliguri. The workers spotted a leopard cub in the garden while picking tea leaves. Within minutes, a large crowd gathered at the spot and clicked pictures of the adorable cub with their mobile phones.

According to the locals, the cub was three or four months old. It was very restless and moving around its paws in a frantic manner. The forest department was alerted, but when the officials from the Bagdogra Range reached the spot, the cub was gone. Seeing the baby missing, the officials presumed that it was probably carried off by its mother to its den in the jungle. They also speculate that the cub most probably came with its mother to the tea garden, but the mother later ran off due to some emergency. Later, she came back and took the cub along with her.

Leopards are a normal sight in the adjoining Atal tea garden. A few days ago, two people, including a forest worker, were injured in a leopard attack at the Bagdogra Air Force base. The forest department has not yet been able to spot or capture the leopard responsible for the attack.

