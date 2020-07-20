Leopard Enters Uttarakhand Home and Kills Pet Dog Twice in 15 Days

A leopard stormed a local's house in Nainital on Tallital Zoo Road causing a disturbance on Saturday, taking away the family's pet dog. The terrifying incident at the house was captured on a CCTV camera.

The dog belonged to Chandan Singh Adhikari, reported ANI.

According to Adhikari's daughter Tapisha, the leopard was spotted near the door, but before she could react, the leopard clasped the dog and killed it.

The CCTV video revealed that the dog managed to get away from the first assault but was pursued and taken away by the leopard eventually.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Tapisha told ANI this was the second incident within the past 15 days that a leopard took their dog and killed it. "We had not been able to see that the last time. This time it all happened before our eyes," she said.

Here are some of the reaction on the video:

Poor dog. Sacrificed his life defending his master. — Smriti (@khaali_bottle) July 19, 2020

Rest in peace dear Doggie. — E.thakur (@Ethakur2) July 19, 2020

oops... such a narrow escape for family ! so sad for the dog ! — Shyam (@iPeXdElHi) July 19, 2020

Chandan Singh has requested the government to take necessary action in the case before things are troubling. "I will advise the government to install alarms across the city to avoid these accidents occurring in the future. In the region these accidents are becoming regular," he said (ANI).

This is not the only case of animal-human conflict to surface recently.

In May, a tiger in Pilibhit was killed after it was shot with tranquilizer after having injured two villagers in vicinity.