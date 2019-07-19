WATCH: 4-Year-Old Leopard Fell Down a Well In Pune, Rescued By Wildlife Officials

With man encroaching upon the natural habitat for their own gains, unwanted encounters between animals and humans have increased over the years, with the former facing man's wrath time and time again.

A few days back a four-year-old male leopard was rescued by a team of Shirur Range Rescue along with Wildlife SOS from a well on Sunday in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune.

The incident comes days after the alleged poisoning of a tigress and her cubs by locals in Chandrapur district.

According to reports, the rescue team reached the spot after receiving information from Vital Baburao Bujbal, a rescue volunteer of Shirur Range. According to the team, the leopard might have fallen accidentally into the well on Sunday morning.

A story published in The Weather Channel revealed that the 20-foot deep well had a lot of water and no crevices or stones to help the wild feline to come out and escape.

With hundreds of onlookers clamoring for a look, volunteers and forest officials at the spot informed the Leopard Rescue Centre at Manekdoh, jointly run by forest officials and Wildlife SOS, who lowered a wooden plank into the well to allow the scared cat to rest. Once the leopard had calmed down, they lowered a cage into the well, and surprisingly enough, the leopard quickly climbed into the cage, which was promptly hoisted up to dry land.

The leopard has subsequently been sent to Manekdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for treatment.