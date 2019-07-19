Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

#WATCH: 4-Year-Old Leopard Fell Down a Well In Pune, Rescued By Wildlife Officials

A few days back a four-year-old male leopard was rescued by a team of Shirur Range Rescue along with Wildlife SOS from a well on Sunday in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
#WATCH: 4-Year-Old Leopard Fell Down a Well In Pune, Rescued By Wildlife Officials
Image credits: Wildlife SOS/Twitter.YouTube.
Loading...

With man encroaching upon the natural habitat for their own gains, unwanted encounters between animals and humans have increased over the years, with the former facing man's wrath time and time again.

A few days back a four-year-old male leopard was rescued by a team of Shirur Range Rescue along with Wildlife SOS from a well on Sunday in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune.

The incident comes days after the alleged poisoning of a tigress and her cubs by locals in Chandrapur district.

According to reports, the rescue team reached the spot after receiving information from Vital Baburao Bujbal, a rescue volunteer of Shirur Range. According to the team, the leopard might have fallen accidentally into the well on Sunday morning.

A story published in The Weather Channel revealed that the 20-foot deep well had a lot of water and no crevices or stones to help the wild feline to come out and escape.

With hundreds of onlookers clamoring for a look, volunteers and forest officials at the spot informed the Leopard Rescue Centre at Manekdoh, jointly run by forest officials and Wildlife SOS, who lowered a wooden plank into the well to allow the scared cat to rest. Once the leopard had calmed down, they lowered a cage into the well, and surprisingly enough, the leopard quickly climbed into the cage, which was promptly hoisted up to dry land.

The leopard has subsequently been sent to Manekdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for treatment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram