Leopard Hit By Car on Highway Manages to Escape with Grievous Injuries

*TW: Video has disturbing visuals*

After the disturbing visual of a leopard getting hit by a car on a highway went viral, another more distressing video shows that though the animal managed to escape, it sustained grievous injuries. The video shows the helpless animal lying under the bonnet of the car, trying to gather its senses. One can see that the skin of its back had been scrapped off due to the impact. It then manages to stand and run away after the driver backs the car a bit. Reportedly, it happened on the Pune Nashik highway. Watch video here:

The video was shared widely.

“Wild & painful 😣 Heartbreaking. Nothing can be more distressing than seeing our wild getting destroyed due to linear infrastructure…”

VC: ⁦@WildLense_India⁩ pic.twitter.com/jLiGyylzpe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 20, 2022

“This is what we are doing to our wildlife. It’s a simple case of bad planning. More importantly we are building unsafe roads for citizens. Warning: Gruesome video…source social media.”

This is what we are doing to our wildlife. It's a simple case of bad planning. More importantly we are building unsafe roads for citizens. @OfficeOfNG @MORTHIndia @MORTHRoadSafety @nitin_gadkari @RoadkillsIndia

Warning: Gruesome video…source social media#roadkills pic.twitter.com/dwls5tdzp8 — Milind Pariwakam 🇮🇳 (@MilindPariwakam) June 20, 2022

A recent report from the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI), which mapped the mortalities of tigers and leopards in states and concluded that out of the total 310 leopard mortalities in the first six months of the year 2021, Maharashtra remained the biggest loser, reporting 95 deaths, with half of them dying in road mishaps. Madhya Pradesh followed Maharashtra closely and registered the demise of 46 spotted felines in the same duration. Unnatural reasons like poaching (102), road hits (47), killed by villagers (22), shot dead (5) and electrocution (2) emerged as prominent causes behind the disappearing leopards, said the report.

Among other causes, infighting with tigers also caused 25 deaths of leopards in this duration.

