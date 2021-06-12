Watch: Leopard Sneaks Inside House Compound, Carries off Pet Dog Sleeping Outside in Nashik

While spotting a leopard is a common incident in the surrounding areas of Nashik, a spine-chilling moment of the wild cat attacking a pet dog was caught on the surveillance camera of a house. The video shared by news agency ANI shows the leopard sneaking in through the railing of the area outside this house as it approaches the pet dog sleeping there. Walking steadily to the dog, the leopard attacks it before walking away with the canine held in its mouth. The incident reportedly took place in Bhuse village of Nashik, Maharashtra and has created an atmosphere of fear in the area.

Here’s the video of the incident:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard hunts a pet dog sleeping outside a house in Bhuse village of Nashik. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/sHZ1O6VUEE — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has got over 25 thousand views on Twitter. Reacting to the incident, people expressed their concern for the dog. A user wrote, “OMG..so sad..poor dog. That leopard is huge.”

Meanwhile, some users pointed that the incident was a result of people encroaching the space of wild animals. Stating that this should be a lesson for people, a user said that encroaching wildlife space is not only dangerous for humans but other animals like dogs and cows. Highlighting the rising number of leopard attacks, a user tweeted, “We have done mistake of occupying the forest areas. In outskirts of Mumbai this happens frequently. Lesson should be learnt.”

Many other incidents of leopards walking in residential areas of Nashik have also been reported in the recent past. In one of the incidents, a female leopard came to the Igatpuri area of the city where it gave birth to 4 cubs inside a shed. While forest officials tried to take the cubs to a safer location after they came across the incidents, the mother leopard would not let anyone come near her babies. The video of the female leopard playing with her newborn cubs soon found its way to social media and became viral.

