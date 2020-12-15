Leopard Spotted in IIT Indore following which Madhya Pradesh Forest Officials Set a Trap

The heart of India lies in Madhya Pradesh known for its diverse flora and fauna. Now, a wild animal from the jungles has been spotted at the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore.

According to a report by The Times of India, a leopard was seen at the campus of IIT Indore. Following which, the college authority got in touch with the forest department officials who have come up with cages to capture it.

Speaking to the daily, deputy ranger TR Hatila said that three days ago, CCTVs were installed on IIT campus which captured the movement of a leopard. The institute officials then approached senior forest officials to help catch the wild animal.

Hatila further stated that the department has asked the institute people and neighbouring villages to stay indoor.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such an incident is being reported from the area. In the first week of June, the forest department of Madhya Pradesh had rescued a leopard while local villagers had claimed to have sighted another leopard in the same area in July. A tweet by news agency ANI in June had shared pictures of the trapped animal that was spotted at IIT Indore campus.

Madhya Pradesh: A leopard was captured by the forest officials in Indore yesterday. TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer says, "The leopard is around 3 to 4 years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. She will be released in the jungle." pic.twitter.com/QgZebfWmBI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer, told the agency, “The leopard captured by the forest officials in Indore was around three to four years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. The leopard was later released in the jungle”.

Pictures shared by news agency also prompted many netizens to share a series of memes. One of the pictures shared by the news agency showed how the leopard was baring her teeth straight into the camera. The image captured was quite the personification of fury, while some perceived it as if the leopard was laughing. As netizens wrote:

See.. I brushed my teeth by Patanjali Dantkanti. — Anand Chadha (@anandchadha01) June 9, 2020

When the person asking help is....Your sister vs Your crush pic.twitter.com/DJSXBFZeQM — jojo ജോജോ 🇮🇳 (@AdolfHi20995913) June 8, 2020

Another user commented, “What is common between IIT Bombay and Indore? A Leopard!”

What is common between IIT Bombay and Indore? A Leopard! — N● L○$ N● G@!N (@xpsv) June 8, 2020

Taking a dig at the prestigious IIT attracted students one user tweeted, “IIT is a trap where all want to be in”.

“Even leopards cannot get admission into IIT”, said another user.

IIT is a trap where all want to be in. — Pankaj (@PankajRamanujan) June 8, 2020

In another development, rare Russian Amur leopards were spotted on camera recently, leaving his scent mark on the snow. Making things more interesting, another Amur leopard was captured picking up the scent also.