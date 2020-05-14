BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Leopard Spotted Resting on Road in Hyderabad Causes Panic

Leopard Spotted Resting on Road in Hyderabad Causes Panic

The leopard, said to be injured, later entered a private farm on Shamshabad road. A forest official said the efforts were on to tranquilize and catch.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Share this:

A leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people.

The motorists passing through Katedan under-bridge were shocked to find the leopard resting besides the road median early Thursday morning.

Locals alerted the police, who informed the forest department. A rescue team from the forest department with the help of police launched an operation to catch the feline.

The leopard, said to be injured, later entered a private farm on Shamshabad road. A forest official said the efforts were on to tranquilize and catch.

Earlier, passersby on the road captured the leopard on the cameras of their mobile phones. Police later stopped the vehicular traffic from both sides.

Meanwhile, forest officials on Thursday rescued Asian Palm Civet which had strayed into Golconda area in the city. A team of forest personnel captured the animal, which had entered Fateh Darwaza neighbourhood last night, causing scare among locals, who thought it to be a black panther.

Forest officials said the Civet was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park. They plan to leave it in forest after the necessary treatment.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading