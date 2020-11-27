Leopard Spotted Strolling in Ghaziabad, Drone Cameras Installed to Trace the Big Cat

A leopard was spotted in Rajnagar area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday, officials said. The big cat entered the generator room of the vice chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). When a sweeper was about to start the generator, the leopard jumped on him, causing him to scream. Some other workers reached there and attacked the leopard with batons, following which it climbed a tree and entered an institute campus, an official said.

In the CCTV footage, the animal was seen inside the residence of the senior superintended of police as well, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. He said five teams of the forest department have been pressed into service for combing and catching the animal.

DM Pandey has urged the residents to live inside their houses as precautionary measure till the big cat is trapped by the forest department’s teams. The footage went viral on social media.

The administration has now deployed some drone cameras in a bid to trace a leopard which disappeared in the sprawling campus of an educational institute here three days ago. The leopard, which vanished in the forested campus of Ingraham Institute after injuring a gardener working in the adjacent official premises of the Ghaziabad Development Authority vice chairperson, however, continues to elude the search teams deployed to catch it.

With the big cat staying untraceable, the Ghaziabad administration has cautioned people living in the neighbouring areas of Raj Nagar, Raj Kunj, Shastri Nagar and Kavi Nagar against venturing out in the open alone.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursday appealed to the residents to keep their children and elderly family members inside their houses till the animal is caught.

Meanwhile, intensifying its efforts to catch the leopard, the Forest Department has installed 360-degree CCTV cameras in the institute's sprawling 65-acre campus and is monitoring it round the clock in hope of catching a glimpse of the animal.

The Forest Department teams have also deployed four drones in the Rajendra Nagar and adjoining areas to track the leopard and have also kept three cages at various strategic locations to trap it, said officials.

DM Pandey said well-trained Forest Department guards have been deputed to keep a watch in the area during the night.

One tranquilliser gun too has been brought from the Saharanpur district and given to guards so that in case of an encounter with the big cat, they may use it to tranquilise the animal and catch it.

The leopard was first spotted in the Raj Nagar area around 11 am on Tuesday in a CCTV footage.