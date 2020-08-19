Leopardess Gives Birth Inside a Hut in Nashik, Adorable Video Shows 4 Cubs Playing Around

A leopardess gave birth four cubs in a shed in Igatpuri of Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday. A video of the mother leopard with her babies playing around in the shanty is now going viral on social media.

The video was shared by news agency ANI. “Female leopard gave birth to four cubs in a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy," Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer was quoted as saying by the ANI. He said the forest department is waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place.

"Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now," Jole said, adding that the number of leopards in the area is quite high. The 51-seconds-long video shows mother licking her fur, while the cubs take tiny steps around the hut.

The cute video of the cat family has been shared nearly 3,000 times. People were in awe of the adorable video.

Despite the cuteness of the video, people also raised questions on possible situations of man-animal conflict and how the leopardess was compelled to give birth around human establishment.

As humans are moving in deep into jungle Do Leopards are left with any choice ??? — Alfa FEKU (@alfadog_2300) August 18, 2020

Its good to see that all cubs are healthy and safe but at the same time its quite horrifying to see wild animals giving birth in human establishments... it will increase human animal conflicts... — Dr. S. Lamba (@S4Shivaa) August 18, 2020

Ironically, We took space of wild and we call these beautiful creatures wild. Who is animal each passing day it’s getting hard to identify. — Raman (@ulta_lota) August 18, 2020

This is what humans does to other nature beings,No room for their own space to survive.Yet good newsIt is kind of miracle that still wild animals are surviving in our Hugely populated country,But for how longWe are our own enemy with no policy on population control — Lalit Mohan (@LALITMSB_84) August 18, 2020

