BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Leopardess Gives Birth Inside a Hut in Nashik, Adorable Video Shows 4 Cubs Playing Around

Screenshot of video showing leopardess with her cubs in the hut.

Screenshot of video showing leopardess with her cubs in the hut.

Forest officials said they are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place for safety.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
Share this:

A leopardess gave birth four cubs in a shed in Igatpuri of Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday. A video of the mother leopard with her babies playing around in the shanty is now going viral on social media.

The video was shared by news agency ANI. “Female leopard gave birth to four cubs in a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy," Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer was quoted as saying by the ANI. He said the forest department is waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place.

"Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now," Jole said, adding that the number of leopards in the area is quite high. The 51-seconds-long video shows mother licking her fur, while the cubs take tiny steps around the hut.

The cute video of the cat family has been shared nearly 3,000 times. People were in awe of the adorable video.

Here are some of the comments:

Despite the cuteness of the video, people also raised questions on possible situations of man-animal conflict and how the leopardess was compelled to give birth around human establishment.

While the video is loaded with cuteness, the alarm raised over the rising cases of man-animal conflict.

Next Story
Loading