Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Less Legroom, More Passengers: ‘Standing’ Seats Unveiled at Paris Air Show Have Flyers Worried

Skyrider 3.0 seat, designed by Italian firm Avio Interiors, was on show at the Paris Air Show after it was officially unveiled at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in April, according to The Independent.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Less Legroom, More Passengers: ‘Standing’ Seats Unveiled at Paris Air Show Have Flyers Worried
Would the future of flying be cramped and uncomfortable? |Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Airlines looking to cram in more passengers on flights may finally have their way as a company has displayed standing seats that have lesser legroom and weight than standard ones.

Skyrider 3.0 seat, designed by Italian firm Avio Interiors, was on show at the Paris Air Show after it was officially unveiled at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in April, according to The Independent.

The new Skyrider “saddle” seat is more upright than a standard plane seat and passengers kind of "perch" on it with their legs “draped down as if they were riding a horse,” the publication reports.

It takes up 23 inches of space compared to the 31 inches of “legroom” an average economy seat offers.

Avio Interiors, which has been pushing been pushing the concept for a decade without much success, reckon that ought to be “acceptable comfort for the passenger.”

“The message is, we do not want to put thousands of people in the cabin, we want to offer a multi-class configuration, which is nowadays impossible if you want to reach the maximum load of passengers,” Gaetano Perugini, engineering adviser at Aviointeriors told CNN Travel.

“So that means that in the same cabin, you will have standard economy, premium economy or business class and ultra-basic economy — which is an innovation for the airline and the passenger. This is the true reason for the Skyrider.” However, visitors to the Paris Air Show weren’t convinced, according to The Independent.

Andreas Spaeth, a Germany-based aviation journalist, said the seat was a “no go” for more than 10 minutes while aviation journalist Kathryn Creedy called Skyrider 3.0 a “torture chamber”.

Netizens also reacted with some interesting takes on the controversial innovation:

But not all were offended by the small seats.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram