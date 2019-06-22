Less Legroom, More Passengers: ‘Standing’ Seats Unveiled at Paris Air Show Have Flyers Worried

Airlines looking to cram in more passengers on flights may finally have their way as a company has displayed standing seats that have lesser legroom and weight than standard ones.

Skyrider 3.0 seat, designed by Italian firm Avio Interiors, was on show at the Paris Air Show after it was officially unveiled at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in April, according to The Independent.

The new Skyrider “saddle” seat is more upright than a standard plane seat and passengers kind of "perch" on it with their legs “draped down as if they were riding a horse,” the publication reports.

It takes up 23 inches of space compared to the 31 inches of “legroom” an average economy seat offers.

Avio Interiors, which has been pushing been pushing the concept for a decade without much success, reckon that ought to be “acceptable comfort for the passenger.”

“The message is, we do not want to put thousands of people in the cabin, we want to offer a multi-class configuration, which is nowadays impossible if you want to reach the maximum load of passengers,” Gaetano Perugini, engineering adviser at Aviointeriors told CNN Travel.

“So that means that in the same cabin, you will have standard economy, premium economy or business class and ultra-basic economy — which is an innovation for the airline and the passenger. This is the true reason for the Skyrider.” However, visitors to the Paris Air Show weren’t convinced, according to The Independent.

Andreas Spaeth, a Germany-based aviation journalist, said the seat was a “no go” for more than 10 minutes while aviation journalist Kathryn Creedy called Skyrider 3.0 a “torture chamber”.

Netizens also reacted with some interesting takes on the controversial innovation:

