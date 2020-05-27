Lesser Evil? Hospital Denies Presence of Snake in Operation Theater, Admits to Monkey

A hospital in Trinidad and Tobago had to put all its surgical process on-hold after the staff reported to have found a monkey inside the operation theatre.

According to a report in Trinidad Guardian, the incident took place on Friday when the staff at Port-of-Spain General hospital was preparing to restart the urgent elective surgeries, which were put on hold for three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Later on, rumours started making rounds that along with a monkey there was a snake inside the hospital. Clarifying the same, the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) has issued an official statement.

"The Authority categorically denies that a snake was also found on the hospital’s compound and any information suggesting same is false, misleading and malicious," read the statement.

According to a report in NewsDay, the hospital authorities picked up the phone on the Emperor Valley Zoo to help them deal with the situation. An official was sent by the zoo to capture the monkey.

The particular area was sanitised post the incident, the report added.

Meanwhile, the incident is still under review and the authority has ensured to take possible preventative measures.