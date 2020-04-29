'Let Everything Happen to You': Irrfan Khan's Last Instagram Post Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Irrfan Khan was everyone's actor. Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox, Haider, Maqbool, Piku, Haasil, Salaam Bombay!, Talvar, Life of Pi - he wasn't the "Khan" Bollywood boasted about but the "Khan" fans loved watching the most. His versatility knew no bounds, his face spoke a thousand words, his roles equally compelling.

Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and had been under medical attention for the same. It was around this time, the Bollywood actor had quoted poet Rainer Maria Rilke in one of his social media posts which also happened to be his last Instagram update.

God speaks to each of us as he makes us,



then walks with us silently out of the night.

These are the words we dimly hear:

You, sent out beyond your recall,



go to the limits of your longing.



Embody me.

Flare up like a flame



and make big shadows I can move in.

Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror.



Just keep going. No feeling is final.



Don’t let yourself lose me.

Nearby is the country they call life.



You will know it by its seriousness.

Give me your hand.

Dated March 20, 2018, Khan shared the poem along with his silhouette.



On Tuesday, the tragic news of Khan's demise hit social media. The 54-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to a colon infection.



My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020



Shocked at the death of one of the most celebrated actors in the industry, fans and peers expressed grief online and extended their wishes to surviving members of Khan's family.

It was then Khan's fans headed to his Instagram account to bid goodbye to him. Notably, the said post was, in fact, his second-last on the platform, his final being a repost of 2018's American drama movie Puzzle in which the actor played a leading role.

May God bless you sir, you will deeply be missed. RIP

Forever in our hearts

RIP Legend, i hope you get to know that we all love you.

Can't belive the news. One of the best actors cum humans. Strength to the family. Nation's prayers are with you

Subsequently, a heartfelt note penned by Khan after receiving treatment in the USA went viral on Twitter.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my foootprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” the actor wrote in April last year.