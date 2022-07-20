'Let Him Live': Aryan Khan Gets Support After Being Trolled for 'Partying' at Mumbai Club

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently got a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he had been nabbed by the NCB. The court has now also returned his passport which he had had to submit as a bail condition. Now, a video viral on social media shows him having a good time at a party, the rough spell finally behind him. Even though his face is not clearly visible in the video, fan pages who shared the clip said it was Aryan. However, naysayers were many, who tried to take him to task over the clip.

Most Twitter users, fortunately, came out in his defence and said that having been given a clean chit, he has as much right to enjoy himself as the next person. Questions were also raised about the person who recorded the video and why they were there themselves if not to party.

#WATCH A video shared by Aryan Khan's fan pages show the star kid partying at a nightclub in Mumbai with his friends, after getting a clean chit from NCB in the drugs on cruise case.#AryanKhan #NCB #Viral pic.twitter.com/ppMexAPq6n — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 19, 2022

The kind of hatred this young boy is receiving is unbelievable. I can’t imagine how mentally exhausting it might be for him. LEAVE THE POOR GUY ALONE. https://t.co/yQTfc8PlFu — ✨ (@fun_toodle) July 19, 2022

I don't know what's the big issue in this!! Party ho rahi hai, party mein gaya hai Normal aadmi party mein jaata hai toh yahi hota hai — Anuj SRKian (@anujrocks44) July 19, 2022

Jisne video banaya hai wo waha pe Apni behen ke liye Dulha pasand karne gya tha? — ѕнιѕнιя (@iDare_Devilnd) July 19, 2022

Since when did drinking became illegal in Mumbai https://t.co/R79Kbc0xnN — kittukriram (@kriram4) July 19, 2022

Is #AryanKhan is not allowed to enjoy his life?

Bhai party to hum sab karte hain kabhi humko bhi cover kia kro https://t.co/N3WoLmBuws — Raviraj Sinha (Kumar Raviraj Sinha) (@imkrrs) July 19, 2022

It is just sad that "news" is being made of a supposed video of Aryan Khan partying.Why are we hell bent on breaking the morale,confidence & personality of a person over nothing. Sheer voyeurism that is just disgusting & heartless.

He's a young man let him live and learn! — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 19, 2022

It has been reported that popular names from the industry were also seen at the nightclub in Mumbai, including Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Some reports have claimed that SRK’s eldest is considering a career in acting. Initially, SRK had said that Aryan wanted to become a writer-director, but he now seems open to acting jobs as well.

